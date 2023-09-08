'The worst event they have ever experienced' | Lenoir City Utilities Board reveals extent of damage from EF-2 tornado

LCUB said the tornado knocked out power for around 20,000 customers on Aug. 7.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utilities Board said the Aug. 7 EF-2 tornado that swept through Knox County was among the worst events their crews had ever seen.

They said the tornado knocked out power for around 20,000 people. Some of those people were without electricity for days, according to a release from LCUB. They said contractors from Service Electric and BESCO helped them repair the power system following the storm, as well as utility providers who sent linemen from Gallatin, Tullahoma, Erwin, Oak Ridge, Newport and Bristol.

"For many of LCUB’s linemen with 30+ years on the job, this was the worst event they have ever experienced within our system," said Jeremy Walden, the director of electrical engineering and operations at LCUB, in a release. "By Friday, while the bulk of work was completed, there were still more than 65 homes that required State Electrical Inspector’s approval for us to turn power back on due to damage from lightning, fallen trees and wind."

He also said in a press release there were 25 crews of between four and six people who worked 16-hour shifts to turn the electricity back on. They had around 30 tree trimming and removal personnel from Thomas Contracting to help, and several LCUB engineering and operations staff drove lines to assess the damage and lead contract crews.

They had to replace around 70 power poles, which could take up to six hours each. They also had to rebuild entire power lines and also re-string and reconnect home lines.

The utility company said it had to borrow equipment from other utility companies as well. For example, the company sent a bucket truck and trailer to Sevier County Electric for 20 overhead transformers to help with replacements.