Missing 83-year-old Kentucky man found with help of LCSO deputy and dispatch

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and the Loudon County E-911 Dispatch Center teamed up to find an 83-year-old man from Kentucky, who was missing and more than 200 miles away from his home.

LCSO Deputy Austin Parton was nearly off of his shift around midnight Tuesday, when he saw a car pass by in a reckless manner on I-75S.

Preparing for a longer night, Parton initiated a traffic stop with the help of Dispatcher Sue Everett, who was busy behind the radio.

Everett was able to identify the car's tags and discovered it belonged to Jon Steven Mirilovich, 83, who was missing out of Versailles, Kentucky.

According to LCSO, Mirilovich lost his bearings and was approximately 210 miles away from his Kentucky home when he was found.

His family had reported him missing on Monday, after he went to a local store and did not return.

"Thanks to the dedicated work of both Deputy Parton and Communications Dispatcher Everett, Mirilovich was transported to safety and arrangements made with his family for his safe return home," LCSO said.