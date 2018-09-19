Oneida, Tenn. — A momma bear has picked a busy place to perch with her cubs the last couple of days.

The large black bear and at least two cubs have been lounging in a tree behind Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, near the emergency room entrance.

Witnesses say they've been there since at least yesterday.

No one has reported any problems with the bears outside the hospital, but people are keeping their distance, even as folks are making a special trip to see the unusual sight.

According to TWRA, wildlife officer Wade Young visited the small, wooded area beside the hospital where the bears are hanging out, and he said they were just eating acorns and aren't causing any nuisance issues. Because this is normal bear behavior and there's been no signs of aggression towards humans, TWRA does not plan to take any action.

Black bears are becoming more and more common in Scott County, but not so much in the middle of town!

If you encounter a black bear, wildlife agents say you should stay at least 50 feet away from them if possible.

