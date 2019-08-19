KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A conversation about gun legislation is happening on a national level, from San Francisco to El Paso to right here in Knoxville.

"I'm here because of my son, his life mattered, all lives matter, it's gun sense it has to stop," Zanobia Dobson said.

Dobson's son Zaevion passed away trying to shield his friends from gunfire in 2015.

RELATED: 'Skate for Zae' event honors Zaevion Dobson

RELATED: Remembering Zaevion Dobson 3 years later

RELATED: Fulton High School seniors remember classmates Zaevion Dobson and Mekhi Luster

Dobson and Terry Walker Smith, another mom involved with Moms Demand Action said they have something common they never thought they would. They've both lost sons to gun violence.

"We are sister soldiers," Smith said. "We're angel moms."

On Sunday both moms along with dozens of others called on politicians to consider gun control, red flag and background check legislation. After both the El Paso and the Dayton shootings, Tennessee's politicians came out with their thoughts on gun legislation, background checks and mental health.

RELATED: TN lawmakers react to El Paso, Dayton shootings

"Our commissioners, our congressmen they need to get together, put it all on the table and make changes," Dobson said.

State Representative Rick Staples also attend the event to share his thoughts on the issue too.

"If policy and lawmakers would work together in a bipartisan effort, we could change some laws and make some laws together and actually change lives," he said. "We're gonna have to work together to make something happen."

It is a feeling both Dobson and Smith said they know all too well.

"It's sad that we have to stand here honor of our children, it's sad that we have to put our children in the grave," Smith said.

After feeling that heartbreak, they are hoping to change their communities and those across the nation.

"We speak up not just on our children's behalf but on other's behalf," Smith said. "Not to live in fear, we shouldn't have to live in fear."