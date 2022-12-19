KFD responds to Montgomery Village apartment fire 'suspicious in nature,' one person in custody

KFD said two people in the apartment had to escape from an upstairs window before crews could arrive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at the 1100 block of Cook Drive in South Knoxville Monday afternoon, at around 2:07 p.m.

They said the fire was in the Montgomery Village apartment complex. They said when crews arrived, they saw some heavy fire from the front of the building and worked to stop all flames from the apartment it started in.

They also said before crews arrive, two occupants in the apartment had to escape from an upstairs window. They also said residents of two adjacent apartments were displaced and are receiving support from the American Red Cross.

They also said the fire was considered "suspicious in nature" and one person was taken into custody.