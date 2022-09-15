x
MFD: One hurt after paragliding crash in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — One person is hurt after a paragliding crash in Morristown, according to Lt. Danny Case with the Morristown Fire Department. 

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Thursday at 450 Alpha Valley Way on a former golf course, Case said. 

There was only one man on board and he was taken to the Morristown-Hamblen Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to Case.

The Morristown Rescue Squad, the Morristown Police Department and EMS also responded to the scene, Case said. 

