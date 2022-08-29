x
Morristown police searching for woman last seen on Sunday

Police said Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy's car was found broken down in south Morristown.
Credit: Morristown Police Department

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said Monday they were looking for a 47-year-old woman who they said was missing.

They said Christina "Dee Dee" Strange Ivy told a person that her vehicle broke down in south Morristown on Saturday. But when that person arrived at the car, police said Ivy was not there.

They also said Ivy was last seen at a local business on Sunday. However, they did not believe anyone had heard from her or seen her since then.

Ivy is around 5'4" tall and weighs around 200 pounds. According to a release from authorities, she has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her location should reach out to the Morristown Police Department by calling 423-585-2701.

