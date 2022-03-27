Morristown Rescue: Four people taken to hospital after crash leaves them entrapped

Three out of the four were transported via medical helicopter, Morristown Rescue said.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Four people are now in medical care following a collision that left them entrapped, according to Morristown Rescue.

Morristown Rescue alongside Morristown Police, Morristown Fire, Morristown-Hamblen Emergency Medical, Jefferson County EMS, White Pine Police, White Pine Fire Department, UT Lifestar and Highlands responded to crash at Highway 25 on Sunday around 12:39 a.m., Morristown Rescue said.

One person in the crash was flown to Johnson City Medical Center, Morristown Rescue said.

Two were flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center, and the fourth person was taken by vehicle, according to Morristown Rescue.

Authorities say it took less than an hour to free the trapped people.