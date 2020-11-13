Mother of 6-month-old found dead in hot car set to appear in court Friday

Chantae Armstrong, also known as Chantae Cabrera, face first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect charges.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville mother of a 6-month-old found dead in a hot car is set to appear in court Friday.

Chantae Armstrong, also known as Chantae Cabrera, face first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect charges.

According to search warrant documents, Armstrong's older daughter found her infant son in the backseat of the car outside a North Knoxville Grocery store in August 2019.

Armstrong told investigators she thought she dropped her young son off at daycare.

According to court documents, Armstrong's hearing Friday is a motion to suppress, which means she's making a request to exclude certain evidence from the trial.

Earlier this year, our 10investigates team found a report from the Department of Children's Services.

It shows Armstrong threatened to kill the 6-month-old for months and in her text messages, she talks about how "she couldn't handle it anymore."