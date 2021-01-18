Today a select few will be part of the opening ceremony at the museum entrance at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Broadway.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After years of preparation and planning, the National Museum of African American Music opens today in downtown Nashville.

You're invited to our virtual ribbon cutting ceremony on MLK Day! Watch live starting at 12PM CST/1PM EST on NMAAM's Facebook page and YouTube channel. https://t.co/HBW5BlDTKS pic.twitter.com/gUZbDNeFW1 — the NMAAM (@theNMAAM) January 15, 2021

The museum celebrates the history of African American music.

Museum leaders say the idea started in 1998 as a way to honor African American cultural contributions and developed into a museum to commemorate African American music and its impact on American culture and society.

The museum highlights 50 music genres that were created or greatly influenced by African Americans, like jazz, gospel, R&B and hip hop.

Seven different galleries will also showcase a different perspective on African American music and history. Over 1,500 artifacts, including memorabilia and clothing, will also be on display.

To help the museum accomplish its mission in educating the public on the significance of African American contributions to music, Amazon donated $1 million.

Amazon made the donation last week, which the museum says will sponsor several events, including "Amazon STEAM Days," which will allow local schools to bring field trips to the museum.

Amazon is also sponsoring the "Best Of Theater" inside the museum.

Today's ribbon-cutting ceremony, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will be held at noon with museum board members, elected officials, and community leaders in attendance.

Museum members will have the opportunity to tour it on January 23 and 24 during Members Preview Weekend.

The museum will open to the general public on January 30. Because of COVID-19, the museum says it will only allow a limited number of visitors in for tours.