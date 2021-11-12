Newell Rubbermaid plant evacuated, nearby Blount Co. schools dismissed early after small chemical leak

Blount County dispatchers said no mandatory evacuations are in place as fire and hazmat crews respond.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Workers at a Blount County Rubbermaid plant evacuated and nearby schools dismissed early out of caution after an unidentified chemical leaked out of a drum in the plant.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said fire and hazmat crews responded to the spill at the Newell Rubbermaid plant at 1427 William Blount Drive in Maryville.

According to Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan, someone noticed a small leak coming from a 55-gallon drum. Hazmat crews are monitoring it to make sure there is no other issues, saying it's fully contained inside the building.

No injuries have been reported, and McClanahan said the management and workers at the plant have been "outstanding" during the response.

Apostolic Christian Academy Daycare and K5-12 also said it is closing early and that parents should pick their children up at the Dotson Memorial Baptist Church at 814 Dotson Memorial Road.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 11 a.m. Friday. No mandatory evacuations have been issued in the area.

William Blount High School and Mary Blount Elementary School both dismissed early at 1 p.m. out of an abundance of caution, according to the Blount County Schools.