A Dollywood spokesperson said that a small fire had occurred in a heating and air conditioning unit on top of an unoccupied building.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — No one was hurt after a small fire at Dollywood today.

According to a spokesperson with Dollywood, the fire occurred at around 2 p.m. in a heating and air conditioning unit on the roof of a closed and unoccupied building.

The spokesperson said no one was within the proximity of the fire and employees had the fire under control before Pigeon Forge Fire Department had arrived.