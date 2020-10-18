Norris man missing after Norris Lake boat crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a search is underway for a boater who went missing on Norris Lake after a boat crash late Saturday night.
TWRA wildlife officers said that just before 11 p.m., a resident in the Big Creek area of Norris Lake dialed 911 after hearing an explosion and seeing a fire on the lake.
Wildlife officers arrived on the scene where a boat had crashed into the shoreline and was fully engulfed in flames, according to TWRA.
Members of the Campbell County Rural Fire Service extinguished the fire, but the vessel was a total loss and there was no sign of the occupant, according to officials.
TWRA said rescue crews are searching for the victim who is a 51-year-old Norris man.
Wildlife officers said they believe that the victim was ejected from the vessel before the shoreline collision occurred.
TWRA investigators are also on the scene and an underwater Remote Operated Vehicle has been deployed.