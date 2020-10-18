Norris man missing after Norris Lake boat crash

Wildlife officers said they believe that the victim was ejected from the vessel before the shoreline collision occurred.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a search is underway for a boater who went missing on Norris Lake after a boat crash late Saturday night.

TWRA wildlife officers said that just before 11 p.m., a resident in the Big Creek area of Norris Lake dialed 911 after hearing an explosion and seeing a fire on the lake.

Wildlife officers arrived on the scene where a boat had crashed into the shoreline and was fully engulfed in flames, according to TWRA.

Members of the Campbell County Rural Fire Service extinguished the fire, but the vessel was a total loss and there was no sign of the occupant, according to officials.

TWRA said rescue crews are searching for the victim who is a 51-year-old Norris man.

Wildlife officers said they believe that the victim was ejected from the vessel before the shoreline collision occurred.

