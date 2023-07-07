Knox County family falls victim to 'Swatting' call

The family said someone told police a 17-year-old murdered a seven-year-old at their home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knox County family said deputies responded to their home, guns drawn, after a hoax phone call.

Tatyana Smith said someone sent a message to the suicide hotline and said a 17-year-old killed a 7-year-old and planned to kill himself at their address. Smith said no 17-year-olds live at her home.

Doorbell camera video from Smith's home shows several deputies approaching the home with their guns drawn. They asked Smith, her husband and their three-year-old baby to wait at the side of the home while they searched it. Smith said her two teenage daughters were inside.

"I opened the door and I just screamed as soon as I saw the rifles," Smith said. "I've never had guns pointed at me. I mean, they were everywhere."

Smith said once they finished searching the home, deputies told her it was a hoax.

"We did a welfare check and it was determined to be a false call," said Lt. Heather Reyda, the Knox County Sheriff's Office's public information officer.

The Smiths think they're victims of "swatting." The FBI defines it as "false reporting of a serious law enforcement emergency." The agency said it's a growing problem nationwide.

"I really just learned today what it is and how dangerous it is," Smith said.

Smith said the incident left her family traumatized, especially her three-year-old.

"She just latched onto us the whole entire night. We couldn't put her down," Smith said. "I know it's going to affect her later on in life, for sure."

