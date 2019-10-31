KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After more than three decades in Northeast Knoxville, Knoxville Center Mall, or East Towne Mall depending on who you're talking to, is closing down for good.

Tenants can remain until Jan. 31, 2020 when their leases will be terminated.

On a walkthrough of the mall, only a handful of stores remained open.

Oct. 31, 2019: East Towne Mall's End: Knoxville Center closing at the end of January

Mandarin Buffet

LensCrafters

Knox County Schools adult education

Perfect Brows

Belk

Regal Tuxedo

Oriental Express

CM Games

FootAction

The Gilded Gown

Bath and Body Works

Avis Budget Rental

Regal movie theatre

Photos: Inside Knoxville Center Mall

Regal employees told 10News that Oct. 31 was their last day.

A few visitors were walking around, but overall, the mall was quiet and empty.

One family took the opportunity to stage a zombie photo shoot for Halloween.

October 2019: Knoxville Center Mall, closing soon, is the perfect setting for a zombie photoshoot

Amanda Giasson shared these photos of a zombie apocalypse photoshoot at Knoxville Center Mall.

Amanda Giasson

The only thing to break the silence was Bobby Pickett's Halloween classic, "Monster Mash" playing over the speakers.

Over the past decade, long-standing tenants started shuttering their stores as a customer base became sparse.

September 2019: "Hopefully we'll bring some life back over here" | New event venue opens at Knoxville Center Mall

Most recently, mall owners were hit with legal troubles over failing to pay bills.

Oct. 28, 2019: Lawsuits accuse mall owners of failing to pay security, maintenance bills