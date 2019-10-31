KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After more than three decades in Northeast Knoxville, Knoxville Center Mall, or East Towne Mall depending on who you're talking to, is closing down for good.
Tenants can remain until Jan. 31, 2020 when their leases will be terminated.
On a walkthrough of the mall, only a handful of stores remained open.
- Mandarin Buffet
- LensCrafters
- Knox County Schools adult education
- Perfect Brows
- Belk
- Regal Tuxedo
- Oriental Express
- CM Games
- FootAction
- The Gilded Gown
- Bath and Body Works
- Avis Budget Rental
- Regal movie theatre
Regal employees told 10News that Oct. 31 was their last day.
A few visitors were walking around, but overall, the mall was quiet and empty.
One family took the opportunity to stage a zombie photo shoot for Halloween.
The only thing to break the silence was Bobby Pickett's Halloween classic, "Monster Mash" playing over the speakers.
Over the past decade, long-standing tenants started shuttering their stores as a customer base became sparse.
Most recently, mall owners were hit with legal troubles over failing to pay bills.
