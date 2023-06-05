DA: Clinton man sentenced to 104 years for child rape, incest

"I am grateful to all those who helped achieve justice in this case; especially the young and courageous victim," District Attorney General Dave Clark said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Clinton man was sentenced to 104 years in prison after raping a minor, according to District Attorney Dave Clark.

Royce Earley, 45, was convicted of two counts of child rape, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of incest in February.

Prosecutors argued for enhanced punishment and consecutive sentencing because of the severity of the convictions, the vulnerability of the minor and Earley's lack of remorse and accountability, the DA said.

Judge Ryan M. Spitzer found these crimes especially egregious and sentenced Earley to 40 years on each count of rape, 12 years for aggravated sexual battery and six years on each count of incest, according to the DA.

Due to the mental anguish of the victim, Spitzer ordered each count to run consecutively. Earley will be placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Sexual Offender Registry and Community Supervision for the rest of his life, the DA said.