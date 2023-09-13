Officials identify victim in fatal Heiskell shooting, continue manhunt for suspect

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Jason Dockery on Wednesday. He was last seen in Virginia and remains at large.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman while on the side of the road Tuesday, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials identified the shooting victim as Shystie Ranea Mayberry. She was shot around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road in Heiskell, ACSO said.

The suspect, 44-year-old Jason Dockery, is believed to have at some point stopped at a home in Union County. He "left an infant child" and made his way to Claiborne County, according to ACSO.

Officials say a pursuit ensued with Dockery in Claiborne County on Tuesday, but it ended around 3 p.m. in Lee County, Virginia when he ran into the woods. The vehicle he was driving was recovered and returned to Anderson County for evidence processing, according to ACSO.

As of Wednesday morning, multiple law enforcement officials are still attempting to locate Dockery. Lee County Public Schools are closed because of the search.

U.S. Marshals said Dockery is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, believed to be armed and is "a very dangerous individual." They are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Dockery just pleaded guilty in June to aggravated assault in Sevier County after facing multiple charges that included aggravated kidnapping. In that case, he is serving a four-year term on supervised probation, according to court records. A Sevier County grand jury indicted him in the case in 2021.

His violation of probation documents aren't public yet because he hasn't been served with them, court officials said.