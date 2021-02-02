Man dead after motorcycle crash on Foothills Parkway in Great Smoky Mountains

Officials said that David Wayne Birdsong, 57, lost control of a motorcycle and veered into a drainage ditch.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said that a man was dead after a motorcycle crash on Foothills Parkway Saturday afternoon.

They said that David Wayne Birdsong, 57, from Fairview, lost control of a motorcycle and veered into a drainage ditch. Authorities said he died from injuries as a result of the crash. No other cars were involved in the crash, and officials said they believed speed was a contributing factor.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office and American Medical Response first arrived on the scene and performed CPR. Park rangers also helped before he was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital. He was pronounced dead while being transported.