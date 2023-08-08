Jury convicts Maryville man of second-degree murder after supplying drugs in other man's overdose death

40-year-old, Joseph Sylvester O’Connor supplied fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl to a man's overdose.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, 40-year-old, Joseph Sylvester O’Connor was convicted of second-degree murder after providing opioids to a man's overdose.

According to a release, O’Connor is also in custody for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance, and multiple counts of failure to appear in court on various drug and weapons charges.

After an autopsy, Investigators said the death of Taylor Morgan, 28, occurred on Sep.22 and was due to an overdose of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.

Attorney General Ryan Desmond said “The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force continues to do an incredible job in taking the fight to criminal actors who attempt to traffic deadly drugs in our community.”

O'Connor is being held on bonds totaling $1.153 million pending hearings in Blount County General Sessions and Circuit courts on Aug, 14.