One person dead after roll-over crash in Campbell County

LaFollette Police Department said the driver was traveling on Claiborne Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon, according to LaFollette Police Department.

A spokesperson with LPD said police received a call around 4:15 p.m. about a crash on Claiborne Road.

The spokesperson said Jack Anthony Wallace, 30, from Jacksboro was driving south on Claiborne Road at a high speed. Wallace lost control of the car, overcorrected and rolled over off the road. The car crashed into a utility pole.