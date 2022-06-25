x
One person dead after roll-over crash in Campbell County

LaFollette Police Department said the driver was traveling on Claiborne Road when he lost control and hit a utility pole.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon, according to LaFollette Police Department.

A spokesperson with LPD said police received a call around 4:15 p.m. about a crash on Claiborne Road. 

The spokesperson said Jack Anthony Wallace, 30, from Jacksboro was driving south on Claiborne Road at a high speed. Wallace lost control of the car, overcorrected and rolled over off the road. The car crashed into a utility pole.

The spokesperson said Wallace was later pronounced dead at the Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette. No one else was inside the car.

