GCSD: One person is dead after house fire in Greene Co.

While firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, they discovered the body of Daniel Reaves in a bedroom in the basement, according to police.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead following a house fire in Greene County, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

Greene County received a call of a structure fire at 660 Choctaw Drive.

The caller was awakened by the family dog barking and running around the inside the house. When the caller went to investigate, she found smoke in the basement area, GCSD said.

Firefighters from multiple units worked quickly to bring the fire under control and discovered the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, in a bedroom in the basement.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the fire investigator with GCSD are continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire, said GCSD.

The remains were sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy and formal identification, GCSD said.