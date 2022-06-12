Second Harvest Food Bank's Double your Donation Day set for Thursday

Second Harvest Food Bank will host its annual Double Your Donation Day event on Thursday, Dec. 8 starting at 6 a.m. All donations will be matched up to $750K.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be taking donations to feed people in need across the area, and your donation will have double the impact on Thursday.

The nonprofit's annual Double Your Donation Day will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, starting at 6 a.m.

"DYD is one of the most amazing days of the year! Second Harvest and the communities where we live and work are blessed by so many generous individuals. Each donation made will help Second Harvest fight hunger and feed hope in East Tennessee,” said Elaine Streno, executive director of Second Harvest.

All donations received on Dec. 8 will be matched up to $750,000 by Second Harvest's sponsors.

The food bank said a $1 donation usually provides three meals, but on DYD day, this amount will provide six meals to people in need across East Tennessee.

Second Harvest is a member of feeding America and has been providing food across 18 counties in East Tennessee since 1982. The program has distributed more than 22 million pounds of food to date.