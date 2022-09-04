Knoxville woman bridges the gap between cultures through refugee program

Drocella Mugorewera has served as the Executive Director of Bridge Refugee Services Inc. for around 7 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Drocella Mugorewera wears a lot of different hats. She is the Executive Director of Bridge Refugee Services, a member of the Tennessee Foundation, part of the Knoxville Association of Women Executives, and is even nationally engaged with the Refugee Congress.

But, all these great accomplishments came from humble beginnings. Mugorewera came to the United States in 2009, but not by choice. She was forced to flee Rwanda as a refugee herself.

"It was very hard. I was forced to come to Knoxville as a refugee fleeing for my opinions," Mugorewera said.

Mugorewera graduated from the National University of Life and Environmental Sciences of Ukraine in 1991, but her education didn't immediately grant her good fortune as a refugee in the U.S.

"I needed safety. But, I was also hoping to get a very good job. It was not that way. It was shocking. My first job was $6.55 an hour at Goodwill Industries," Mugorewera said. "I was shocked but also motivated."

Mugorewera said it inspired her to grow into an advocate for other refugees.

"I started to read books, network, make friends and build relationships," Mugorewera said. "And when Bridge was looking for an executive director, I applied."

She's been in the position for almost 7 years.

Mugorewera said her empathy and understanding of the refugees she works with are what help her thrive in the position. She is able to see herself in many refugees who come through the Bridge doors.

"When I see them, I see them in 5-10 years to come. I see the potential in them and the resilience they have," Mugorewera said. "This is why I'm very passionate to find resources that can help them to live their dreams."

Her goal is to make that journey easier for the refugees that come behind her.