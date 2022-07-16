Union Co. Deputies: Parent hospitalized after small child accidentally shot them

Deputies said the small child was able to get ahold of a handgun in the parent's vehicle.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Union County Sheriff's Office said a parent is in the hospital after their small child accidentally shot them.

Deputies said the parent was alert and conscious when someone called 911 to report the shooting Saturday around 2:20 p.m.

According to the UCSO, the shooting happened on Race Way Drive and appeared to be accidental. Deputies said a small child was able to get ahold of a handgun in the parent's vehicle, accidentally shooting the parent.