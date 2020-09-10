Pedestrian, 51, killed crossing Norris Freeway

The man was identified in a THP report as Kevin Crisp of Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 51-year-old Knoxville man was struck and killed Friday morning while trying to cross Norris Freeway in Knox County.

The incident happened about 7:15 a.m., according to a THP report.

A Toyota Camry driven by Traci Pitts, 32, was heading north on the freeway when Kevin Crisp tried to cross from west to east, according to the report.

Crisp came to rest in a southbound lane. He was dead at the scene, according to the THP report. Neither Pitts nor two young passengers suffered injuries.