Police Advisory and Review Committee to welcome new director on Nov. 1

Tiffany Davidson will start her new role as the leader of PARC on Monday, and members of the committee said they are looking forward to the fresh start.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville's Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC) was appointed a new executive director on Oct. 26, and she is set to start leading the committee on Monday.

Tiffany Davidson will take over as the committee's new director, leading PARC. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon called her a trusted leader, and other PARC members said they are looking forward to a fresh start with her leading them.

"We're truly excited about having a new executive director," said Charles Lomax, Knoxville's Director of Community Empowerment. "New ideas. A fresh perspective and really be able to continue the work of hearing and listening to our community and our citizens."

Davidson will serve as PARC's fifth executive director. She will succeed LaKenya Middlebrook, who is currently the city's first-ever Director of Community Safety.