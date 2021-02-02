Police searching for missing Knoxville woman they think could be in danger

KPD said 26-year-old Desheena Kyle has not been heard from or seen since June 23. Anyone who sees her or knows where she is asked to call 911.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing Knoxville woman who hasn't been heard from in nearly a week.

KPD said Desheena Kyle, 26, was reported missing on June 28 from Wilson Road. Officers believe she could be in danger, saying she hasn't been heard from or seen since June 23.

Kyle is described to be approximately 5'3 and 130 pounds.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call 911. If you have any information about her whereabouts, you should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.