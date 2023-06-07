Brief power outage due to 'operational adjustments' impacts thousands of people in Knoxville area

At around 5:10 p.m., people across Knox County lost power to their homes and businesses.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Knox County lost power Thursday afternoon.

The Knoxville Utilities Board said the power went out due to "operational adjustments" to help them manage the system load. They said that by 6 p.m. power was restored to customers and the system had returned to normal.

At its height, at around 5 p.m., KUB reported around 30,000 had lost power. Customers across Knox County had briefly lost power, according to KUB. The outages did not appear to be contained within a specific area within Knox County.