x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Brief power outage due to 'operational adjustments' impacts thousands of people in Knoxville area

At around 5:10 p.m., people across Knox County lost power to their homes and businesses.

More Videos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Knox County lost power Thursday afternoon.

The Knoxville Utilities Board said the power went out due to "operational adjustments" to help them manage the system load. They said that by 6 p.m. power was restored to customers and the system had returned to normal.

At its height, at around 5 p.m., KUB reported around 30,000 had lost power. Customers across Knox County had briefly lost power, according to KUB. The outages did not appear to be contained within a specific area within Knox County.

Additional information about the power outage was not immediately available.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out