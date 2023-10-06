Third annual 'Queer in Sevier Variety Show' to give LGBTQ+ community a chance to show off performing arts talent

The event was scheduled to start in the Sevier Civic Center at 6 p.m.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — On Saturday, an event meant to give members of the LGBTQ+ community in Sevier County a chance to engage with the performing arts in a safe and accepting environment will start at 6 p.m.

The third annual "Queer in Sevier Variety Show" was organized by Appalachian OUTreach. The event encourages performers of all ages, abilities and skill levels to take to the stage to show off their talents or to simply lay back and enjoy a family-friendly show.

It was set to take place at the Sevier Civic Center. Auditions to appear in the show opened in July, and closed on Aug. 9. There was also a dress rehearsal for the show on Sept. 1.