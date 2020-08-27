Random Acts of Flowers CEO delivers 500,000th bouquet to mark milestone & retirement

The group takes donated flowers from events like weddings and transforms them into beautiful bouquets for hospitals and nursing homes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Random Acts of Flowers has now delivered half-a-million bouquets to people in hospitals and nursing homes.

The milestone for the Knoxville-based national charity was marked Thursday with the delivery of the 500,000th bouquet at UT Medical Center and the retirement of its founder.

Founder and CEO Larsen Jay came up with the idea after suffering a near-fatal accident in 2007.

"After 13 years, I'm really proud of everything we've done with the organization and what we continue to do. It all started right here UT Medical Center with me just taking a bouquet that somebody sent to help me during my recovery and then taking that to the person next-door and then giving that hope and encouragement to others who are really having a hard time getting through their recovery," Jay said.

The group delivered 500 bouquets on Thursday, with Larsen and wife Adrian making six special deliveries, including the final one. That 500,000th boquet was delivered to UTMC Chaplain Anne Sprouse, who delivered it to the 10th floor trauma unit where Larsen was a patient and the idea for Random Acts of Flowers was conceived.

The group takes donated flowers from events like weddings and transforms them into beautiful bouquets to be delivered to people needing a little boost to their recovery.

Jay, who is currently on the Knox County Commission, transitioned the national organization to a branch operation model of independent affiliates earlier this year.