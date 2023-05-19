Remains of tank crewman killed in WW II battle coming home to East TN

Joe Vinyard died in December 1944. For years his limited remains went unidentified. DNA testing changed that.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The remains of a 23-year-old East Tennessee tank crewman killed in World War II are finally coming home.

Army Cpl. Joe A. Vinyard, born in 1921 in Loudon County, died in December 1944 as his 744th Tank Battalion advanced in Germany. Tank companies met fierce opposition as they attacked the towns of Gey and Strass, according to a history of the battalion.

There were five men on Vinyard's tank, according to an obituary notice for Vinyard. All made it out alive after a battle Dec. 11, 1944, except Vinyard. Limited remains were recovered.

His name was memorialized on the Tablets of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, Margraten, Netherlands.

Decades later, the remains were tested and compared with DNA from a sister to make the match. The remains were accounted for last year through the work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission.

Vinyard enlisted in the Army in August 1942 at Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.

Smith Funeral and Cremation in Maryville is handling arrangements. Vinyard's remains are expected to be returned to East Tennessee in June.