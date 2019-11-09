ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Americans across the nation are remembering the nearly 3,000 lives lost when the Twin Towers fell during one of the worst terrorist attacks in the country's history.

One East Tennessee high school took the time to make sure its students knew what happened that day.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, one of Anderson County High School's assistant principals started the day by powerfully reading the timeline of events from that fateful day over the school's speaker system.

"The 16-acre World Trade Center site is in ruins, with collateral damage affecting all adjacent properties and streets," he read. "A rescue and recovery effort begins immediately. In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed in the 9/11 attacks."

After he finished reading the timeline, two students played "Taps" on the trumpet.

As flags across the nation are lowered to half-mast, most American school students were not even born on the day the terrorist attacks occurred.

