Several agencies including Rural Metro, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Rescue Squad, and AMR are currently on the scene.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rescue efforts are underway after a tree fell on a house on Westland Drive in Knox County Wednesday morning.

Several agencies including Rural Metro, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knox County Rescue Squad and AMR are currently on the scene.

The house was occupied at the time of the incident, and officials are assisting with rescuing efforts.