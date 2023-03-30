KSP: Retired Kentucky trooper found dead after McCreary Co. house fire

KSP said Phillip Hays, 57, was found dead inside a Pine Knot home that caught fire on March 29.

PINE KNOT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police said it is investigating after crews found a retired state trooper dead inside a McCreary County home that caught fire on Wednesday.

According to KSP, troopers received a call for assistance from the McCreary County Sheriff's Office on March 29 after a house fire. Troopers said crews extinguished a fire at a home on Johns Road in the Pine Knot community and found the remains of an unidentified man inside.

On Thursday, KSP said the man was identified as Phillip Hays, 57. Hays served with the Kentucky State Police and retired in 2013 from Post 11 in Laurel County.