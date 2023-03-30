KFD responds to separate early morning fires

The Knoxville Fire Department said it responded to a vacant church fire and a vacant house fire on Thursday, March 30, around 1 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said it responded to two separate fires on Thursday, March 30.

Crews received a call about a church fire around 1:07 a.m. The church is located at 1198 Beaumont Avenue in East Knoxville, according to KFD.

It took firefighters about two hours to put the fire out. No injuries were reported, KFD said.

KFD doesn't know if the church is still in use but believes several people were illegally living in the basement. The building is a total loss.

Crews were called to a house fire at a vacant home around 1:10 a.m., according to KFD.

The house was located at 1401 West Baxter Avenue. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, KFD said.

Officials believe people were also living in the home illegally. The home had heavy fire damage, but no injuries were reported, according to KFD.