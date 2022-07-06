No life-threatening injuries after ambulance crash on I-40 in Roane County on Monday

Officials said that the crash happened on I-40 West, near the 343 mile marker.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said only non-life-threatening injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed with another vehicle on I-40 in Roane County on Monday.

They said the Putnam County EMS ambulance was involved in the crash at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday. The crew was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated there and are back home recovering, according to a release from officials.

The people in the other vehicle were taken to the Turkey Creek Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, the crash happened on I-40 West near mile marker 343.

Officials said the ambulance was driving back after taking a patient to a hospital in East Tennessee. They were not transporting a patient at the time.