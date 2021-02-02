x
Rockwood HS teacher charged with statutory rape of a student

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office said a Rockwood High School teacher has been charged with statutory rape after an investigation into her soliciting a minor student for sex.

According to the RCSO, Sue Yong Battle was arrested following the investigation following allegations authorities received of incidents that occurred in mid-September. 

The RCSO said Battle faces charges for solicitation of a minor for sex and statutory rape by an authority figure. She was released on a $15,000 bond.

