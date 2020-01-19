OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The 2020 Olympic Team Trials in Atlanta are over a month away -- but for East Tennessee Olympic hopefuls, training is in full swing.

Runners of all different levels gathered for the Calhoun's 10 Miler Saturday in Oak Ridge. Some of those runners had their eyes set on Atlanta... and then the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Runner Christian Thompson is a runner with Chattanooga ties. He hopes to represent East Tennessee in Atlanta.

"It's been a dream to have so many people in Chattanooga supporting me and everyone keeps commenting, so many people that I don't even know, like 'Oh, we're going to be at the trials to watch you,'" Thompson said. " And that's awesome to represent a town, and even my home town in New York."

The top three men and women who cross the finish line in Atlanta will qualify for Tokyo.

