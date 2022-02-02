Rural Metro: Driver dead after car crashes into a telephone pole, flipping over in home's front yard

Rural Metro Fire said crews responded to the incident at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on the 5000 block of Salem Church Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crews responded to reports of a crash on the 5000 block of Salem Church Road Wednesday afternoon, in North Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire.

They said crews arrived around 3:40 p.m. and found a car had crashed into a telephone pole and flipped over in the front yard of a home. They said the driver was pronounced dead by law enforcement and other first responders.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, according to a post on social media from officials.

Information about the driver's identity was not immediately available. Information about the cause of the crash was also not immediately available.

This story will be updated when more information is available.