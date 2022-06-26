Rural Metro extinguishes tractor-trailer fire on I-75

Rural Metro said the driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro said it extinguished a tractor-trailer fire that happened Sunday morning.

According to Rural Metro, crews responded to a call around 11:05 a.m. to a tractor-trailer fire on I-75 Southbound near the Anderson County line.

Crews found the fire in the tractor was smoldering and extinguished it with a portable extinguisher. Rural Metro said the driver was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation due to smoke inhalation.