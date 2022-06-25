TDOC searching for two escaped inmates from Chattanooga

The Tennessee Department of Correction said two inmates from the Chattanooga Release Center walked away on Friday night.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction is asking the public for help in locating two inmates who escaped Friday night.

According to TDOC, Katelyn Standifer, 26, and Ashley Wardlaw, 36, walked away from the Chattanooga Release Center.

Standifer was serving a three-year sentence for theft out of Knox County. Wardlaw was serving a four-year sentence for theft out of Davidson County. Both women were to serve the remainder of their sentences at the Chattanooga Release Center before their scheduled release in 2023.

Standifer is described as 5’9” and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, black shoes and a black t-shirt.

Wardlaw is described as 5’7” and 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants, white shoes and a dark-colored shirt with “Reebok” on the front.