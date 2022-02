Rural Metro said crews responded to the fire Sunday night around 9:38 p.m.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — Rural Metro said no injuries have been reported after a heavy house fire Sunday night.

Rural Metro said they received calls about a house fire at 9:38 p.m. at 1404 Lovell Road. Karns Fire District also responded to the call. When fire crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and fire was breaking through the roof.