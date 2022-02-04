KFD: Fire at North Knoxville bank was arson, man arrested and building has "extensive damage"

The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded around 1:37 p.m. to calls about a fire the Regions bank on North Broadway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said a fire at a North Knoxville bank Friday afternoon was intentionally set. They also said a man was detained when investigators arrived on the scene.

They said they received calls about the fire at around 1:37 p.m. They also said dispatchers received reports of a man inside the building setting fires, and when crews arrived they saw smoke coming from the Regions Bank at 707 North Broadway.

Officials said the first engine company that arrived was able to quickly enter the bank and extinguish the flames. They said there was extensive damage to the inside of the building, but no injuries were reported.

They said three engine companies responded in total, along with two ladder companies, two battalion chiefs, a rescue company and 19 total members.

The man is facing charges of aggravated arson, according to a release from officials.