Rural Metro: No injuries reported after house fire in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to reports of a structure fire at 7 a.m. this morning.
The fire occurred at 11733 Black Road in West Knox County, according to Rural Metro.
When crews arrived they discovered fire was visible from a rear bedroom with all occupants safely outside and accounted for, Rural Metro said.
According to Rural Metro, it is believed that the fire started in a child's bedroom, but no injuries have been reported.
Fire damage was limited to two rooms in the house, however, the rest of the home suffered smoke damage, Rural Metro said.
Rural Metro says the cause of the fire is under investigation.