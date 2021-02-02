Rural Metro: No injuries reported after house fire in West Knox County

The structure fire occurred at 11733 Black Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to reports of a structure fire at 7 a.m. this morning.

The fire occurred at 11733 Black Road in West Knox County, according to Rural Metro.

When crews arrived they discovered fire was visible from a rear bedroom with all occupants safely outside and accounted for, Rural Metro said.

According to Rural Metro, it is believed that the fire started in a child's bedroom, but no injuries have been reported.

Fire damage was limited to two rooms in the house, however, the rest of the home suffered smoke damage, Rural Metro said.