Rural Metro rolls out app to directly connect with community

The app will let customers more easily find Rural Metro stations and help them stay updated during situations like severe weather. It also gives users a chance to submit commendations for firefighters after an incident.

"The community needs to know what's going on with their emergency services, whether it's in the city or the county or in another county," said Captain Jeff Bagwell, with Rural Metro. "You need to know who's coming to help you in a time of need. On our app, we also have a way to download the National Weather Service, if you get push notifications. So, if you get a storm warning, it'll come out on the app."