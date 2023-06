KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Rural Metro Fire crews are trying to rescue a man who fell and got trapped at a manufacturing facility in the Eastbridge Business Park in Mascot.

According to Jeff Bagwell, Rural Metro's public information officer, a man fell into a 40-foot tank and got trapped.

Bagwell said the person was conscious and alert when rescue crews arrived, saying it appeared they suffered some injuries. He said crews expected to finish the rescue in roughly 30 minutes as of 1:45 p.m.