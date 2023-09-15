Sevier County 911 director placed on unpaid leave after TN Comptroller found 'questionable purchases'

The Sevier County Central Dispatch E911 director allegedly made questionable purchases and worked on personal business during his work hours, an investigation found.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office found that a Sevier County 911 director allegedly made questionable purchases and worked on personal business during his work hours.

Investigators determined that Todd Spence, Sevier County Central Dispatch's E911 director, made purchases totaling at least $9,462.80 from July 2021 through March 2023.

Spence was placed on leave without pay pending further internal investigation, according to Sevier County officials. The county said law enforcement and the District Attorney General's office were consulted through the process.

The purchases included tactical equipment, clothing, food and drinks, travel and supplies. Investigators question if the items were used for business-related purposes and if they were used exclusively in the dispatch center, the Comptroller's Office said.

According to the report, Spence made nearly $4,000 in "wasteful clothing purchases," saying SCCD does not have a uniform policy. That included more than a dozen polos and 15 pairs of tactical pants for himself. The report said he also bought 20 heavy-duty jackets with the SCCD logo worth more than $2,200.

County officials told investigators they were not monitoring these purchases.

"The director ordered his personal preference of performance polos and tactical pants in multiple colors and with his embroidered name, title, and the SCCD logo. Without a uniform policy or other guidance, the clothing quantities and styles selected were excessive and wasteful," the report said.

The report went on to say the director made wasteful food purchases worth more than $3,200, which included premium coffee pods snacks, energy drinks and protein drinks.

"Dispatchers confirmed snacks were provided but did not recall energy drinks or protein shakes being offered. The director said dispatchers can leave the office for food (lunch), but they usually bring their food to work or have it delivered. SCCD has a fully functioning kitchen and a drink vending machine; therefore, investigators question the use of SCCD funds for the purchase of food and drinks," the report said.

The report said he also paid more than $290 for protective cases for his phone, watch and badge, as well as a tall foldable director chair that was used at gun shows for his personal business.

The investigation also found the director conducted personal business during work hours by teaching multiple first aid classes without the knowledge of county officials. From July 2022 through June 2023, the director did not record 64 annual leave hours for classes he instructed during county work hours. Investigators also said he used his official job title and affiliation with the county in emails when notifying outside agencies about classes hosted by his personal business.

"Due to improper oversight of the director, county officials were unaware that the director was conducting first aid training classes on behalf of his private business during county work hours," the investigation report said.

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office said Sevier County officials failed to provide adequate oversight over the dispatch center's purchases and that they also failed to enforce its outside employment policy.

"County officials are responsible for designing internal controls to give reasonable assurance of the reliability of financial transactions and the effectiveness and efficiency of county operations. Providing increased oversight of the director’s purchases in a timely manner reduces the risks of errors, fraud, waste, or abuse," the report said.

The Tennessee Comptroller's Office said county officials indicated that they've corrected or intend to correct the deficiencies found in the investigation.

Sevier County officials said they recently implemented new oversight measures for department directors.