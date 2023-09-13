Sevier County submits application for partnership project with TDOT to create Exit 408 off I-40, awaiting response

If approved, the total cost to complete the project is $157 million, according to the application.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — An application for a new I-40 exit in Sevier County, Exit 408, was submitted last month.

According to the Sevier County government, the project will involve the construction of a new Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) one mile east of Exit 407. It will also include the construction of a new north-south arterial at the interchange that connects East Dumplin Valley Road and SR-139/Douglas Dam Road.

"We are certainly aware of the growth that Sevier County is experiencing and is expected to have in the years to come," said Mark Nagi, community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Exit 408 interchange project will provide immediate congestion relief and safety benefits. It will serve as the development road for the "407 Gateway to Adventure" which is held down by Buc-ee's, a new Puy du Fou attraction, new hotels and restaurants. Exit 408 will also improve safety by reducing queuing from Exit 407 ramps onto I-40.

According to the application, the project will also relieve congestion for a future "Intra-county Parkway." The parkway will provide a limited access corridor paralleling SR-66, connecting I-40 from Exit 408 through Sevierville and Pigeon Forge until it intersects the north end of the Spur.

"This process includes updating traffic and safety analysis as well as conceptual layouts and cost estimates. The Transportation Modernization Act (TMA) list has not been finalized and approved yet, so the project still lacks funding at this time," Nagi said. "Once the consultant submits an updated Interstate Access Request (IAR), we will review [it] internally again and then submit to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) when and if funding becomes available."