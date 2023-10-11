South Waterfront land purchased for pedestrian bridge in South Knoxville, the city announces

This purchase progressed the city's plans toward implementing the community-inspired South Waterfront Vision Plan.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville announced Wednesday that Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation has purchased 2323 West Blount Avenue, the primary property needed to build the proposed pedestrian bridge. This will progress the city's plans toward implementing the community-inspired South Waterfront Vision Plan.

Tennessee lawmakers first proposed using $20 million from the state's general fund to help pay for a pedestrian bridge connecting South Knoxville to the University of Tennessee in April.

"This strategic acquisition is a critical step in realizing our community’s vision, which has been more than 15 years in the making,” Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “Aesthetically, the pedestrian bridge will immediately become an iconic landmark. Functionally, it will provide safe connectivity between South Knoxville and the rest of the city, including downtown, our greenway system, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. And in terms of enrichment and economic investment, it will help the South Waterfront reach its full potential.”

According to the city, buying the West Blount Avenue property will allow for construction of the pedestrian bridge and surrounding mixed-use development. The earnings of the bridge will also start the creation of additional public open space and increased housing opportunities at a variety of price points, the city said.

The project planning will include expanded access and connectivity through the design of safe pedestrian networks.

“The West Blount Avenue acquisition lays the foundation for a walkable South Waterfront for generations to come,” KCDC Executive Director and CEO Ben Bentley said. “The pedestrian bridge and implementation of the Vision Plan will benefit South Knoxville residents, UT Knoxville students, faculty and staff, and visitors.”

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is a partner in the pedestrian bridge project. Its leaders saw the property purchase as a major step forward.

"The pedestrian bridge will help further connect our campus and community," UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said. “We appreciate our partnership with the City of Knoxville for the purchase of this parcel, and look forward to continuing to work together in a way that provides our community additional opportunities for both green space and growth.”

The project team is working to finalize the bridge design and cost estimate to be incorporated into the 2024 federal RAISE grant application.