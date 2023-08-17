TN House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally talk special session proposals

Republicans control both chambers of the Tennessee General Assembly with a supermajority.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Republican lawmakers are in control of the Tennessee General Assembly, with more than two-thirds majorities in both the Tennessee State House and the Tennessee State Senate.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), who lead their respective chambers, agreed on several proposals ahead of the special session and disagreed on one.

In April, Governor Bill Lee proposed a mental health order of protection that would, by a judge's order, temporarily restrict a person's ability to own a gun based on whether they present a threat to themselves or others.

Lt. Gov. McNally said he is in favor of the Governor's proposal but doesn't think it will pass during the special session. Speaker Sexton said he is not.

"I don't foresee it passing the House," Speaker Sexton said. "I'm not in support of it. I think there's other things that we can do instead."

Both Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. McNally said they'd like to increase accessibility to mental health care across Tennessee.

"I think it's important to increase provider rates to allow the providers and hospitals and other people who are taking care of mental health patients to be able to continue to do that and not operate at a loss," Sexton said.

Democrats have criticized Republicans for, in their words, using the special session as a trojan horse to reverse progress in criminal justice reform.

"There's barriers to having an adult conversation and a good discussion about these issues, and addressing the root cause of gun violence," said Rep. John Ray Clemmons (R-Nashville).

Both Speaker Sexton and Lt. Gov. McNally said they're in favor of the Governor's call for a special session.

Lawmakers have introduced several bills ahead of the special session. Some of them are listed below.

HB 7008 - Introduced by Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville)

Requires a mental health professional to report when an individual "has made an actual threat of bodily harm or has an intention to commit such harm" against a group or individual, the bill's caption said.

Lt. Gov. McNally said the law, right now, is a bit "nebulous" and this bill would clarify some of the discrepancies.

HB 7016/SB 7002 - Introduced by Rep. Mark Cochrane (R-Englewood)

Changes threats of mass communication to a felony crime. Lt. Gov. McNally said it would enable law enforcement to take firearms from someone who had made a threat of violence.